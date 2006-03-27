Extra Bass
These in-ear headphones with twin vents bring a more balanced, natural sound for more enjoyment with music on the move.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 15 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Specially designed vents that channel the air balance the high tones and bass for a more rounded listening experience.
The special shape and luxurious materials used for the ear cushions of these Philips headphones ensure a perfect fit for maximum comfort. They prevent audio leakage and enhance bass performance too. The ear cushions are shaped in such a way that they perfectly align with the area around a person's ear.
