Search terms
Pure sound, wired or wireless
Superior 40mm Neodymium drivers and digital enhancement ensure the SHB9100 headset’s unparalleled sound clarity and rich bass. Deluxe, multi-directional FloatingCushions earshells further enhance both wired and wireless listening pleasure. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Pure sound, wired or wireless
Superior 40mm Neodymium drivers and digital enhancement ensure the SHB9100 headset’s unparalleled sound clarity and rich bass. Deluxe, multi-directional FloatingCushions earshells further enhance both wired and wireless listening pleasure. See all benefits
Pure sound, wired or wireless
Superior 40mm Neodymium drivers and digital enhancement ensure the SHB9100 headset’s unparalleled sound clarity and rich bass. Deluxe, multi-directional FloatingCushions earshells further enhance both wired and wireless listening pleasure. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Pure sound, wired or wireless
Superior 40mm Neodymium drivers and digital enhancement ensure the SHB9100 headset’s unparalleled sound clarity and rich bass. Deluxe, multi-directional FloatingCushions earshells further enhance both wired and wireless listening pleasure. See all benefits
Booming & superior bass from high performance drivers and digital enhancement.
Neodymium is a compact but very strong magnetic material. Neodymium produces a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality. The 40mm finely tuned neodymium drivers allow you to enjoy clear, detailed yet natural sound for lifelike music experience.
Your Philips headset integrates comfy, soft leatherette over-ear cushions which hug the contours of your ears so snugly you’ll hardly know they were there! Ideal for heads of every size and shape this incredibly effective seal is the ideal way to forget outside distractions and immerse yourself in music for hour after enjoyable hour.
An innovative deluxe FloatingCushions design with no C-hinges means it’s incredibly quick and easy to make full multi-directional, auto-adjustment of the headset to exactly match the contours of your head. The end result is user-friendly ingenuity that ensures optimum stability by evenly distributing itself across your head and ears.
When it comes to endless music listening pleasure and hassle-free switching between music and calls, simply nothing beats Bluetooth! To enjoy your favorite hits, simply pair up your Philips headset with your Bluetooth-enabled smart phone or tablet. A tap on each earshell’s intuitive control is all that’s then needed to lower volume or pause a song while you handle incoming and outgoing calls.
Letting you take your pick of not only Bluetooth wireless but also 3.5mm plug-in musical playback, our new Bluetooth headset really does offer you the best of both worlds! Simply pair up your headset with any Bluetooth-enabled device to enjoy wireless listening pleasure at its crystal-clear best. Alternatively, just plug in the cable to the 3.5mm jack to enjoy the same deeply enriching immersive listening experience. Choice is yours!
Connectivity
Power
Sound
Convenience
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Product dimensions