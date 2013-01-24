Home
Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4305BK/00
  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+
    Feel it. BASS+

    Suprisingly big sound pumping out of a small, sturdy package. With speaker drivers specially tuned for big bass, Philips BASS+ Bluetooth headphones deliver great sound isolation and wireless freedom, so you get the most out of your beats. See all benefits

      Feel it. BASS+

      • 12.2mm drivers/ closed-back
      • In-ear
      • 6 hrs playtime
      • Ultra comfy
      Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

      Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Powerful 12.2 mm speaker drivers blast out thumping bass from a sleek, compact package.

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

      With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

      Ergonomic design for max comfort

      Ergonomic design for max comfort

      Ergonomically designed with oval and angled tubes for a comfortable, natural fit. So you can keep listening for hours in total comfort.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Wing tips for secure fit

      Wing tips for secure fit

      The wing tips provide a little extra push for a better, more secure fit that never falls out.

      Great sound isolation

      Great sound isolation

      Desgined for optimal passive noise isolation, this in-ear fit ensures you never miss a beat of your music.

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

      USB charging cable

      USB charging cable

      The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

      Weightless feel, wireless freedom

      Weightless feel, wireless freedom

      With an ultralight, weightless feel, these wireless in-ear headphones give you the freedom to move without restriction.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        12.2 mm
        Frequency range
        9 - 21 000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Last number redial
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject call

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        110* hr
        Talk time
        5.5* hr
        Music play time
        6*  hr

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        2  cm
        Width
        10  cm
        Depth
        4  cm
        Weight
        0.016  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Width
        9.5  cm
        Depth
        3.2  cm
        Gross weight
        0.073  kg
        Nett weight
        0.035  kg
        Tare weight
        0.038  kg
        EAN
        69 51613 99152 7

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        11.6  cm
        Height
        13.3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.31  kg
        Tare weight
        0.205  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99152 4
        Nett weight
        0.105  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 89446 00848 7

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

