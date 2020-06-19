$
$

Philips Avent

Manual Breast Pump

SCF430/20
Avent
    Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. With Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby's own suckling action for a quick letdown. You can easily adjust rhythm and vacuum.

      Pumping made simple

      Natural Motion Technology, for quick milk flow

      • Regular set
      Helps with stimulation of milk flow

      Helps with stimulation of milk flow

      The innovative silicone flange - inspired by babys unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.

      Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      Soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

      Ideal for occasional pumping, everywhere everytime

      Ideal for occasional pumping, everywhere everytime

      The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go simple and discreet.

      Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

      Easily triggers milk release before or between feeding

      A unique, portable manual breast pump ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home, or before breastfeeding.

      Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

      Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow

      Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.

      Easy to clean and set up

      Easy to clean and set up

      Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.

      Express and feed

      Express and feed

      To feed using your expressed milk, simply attach the soft nipple to the bottle container. To store your milk for feeding later on, close the bottle using the sealing disc.

      Technical Specifications

      What is included

        Milk bags
        5 pcs

      Material

        Bottle
        Polypropylene
        BPA free*
        Breast pump
        BPA free*
        Teat
        Silicone
        BPA free*

      What is included

        4oz Bottle with 0m+ nipple
        1 pcs
        Disposable breast pads
        4 pcs
        Sealing disc
        1 pcs
        Cushion cover
        1 pcs
        Expression kit with handle
        1 pcs

      Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Soft & adaptive cushion
        Gentle stimulation
        Portable and lighweight
        Easy on the go

          Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 April 2019, ((109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
          Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 participants (Caucasian), USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
          BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

