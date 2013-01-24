Home
Philips Avent

Avent TravelBag

SCD149/80
  • Stylish, elegant weekender bag Stylish, elegant weekender bag Stylish, elegant weekender bag
    Stylish, elegant weekender bag

    For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

    Stylish, elegant weekender bag

    For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      Perfect for longer trips

      • Beige
      Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

      Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

      The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

      Insulated bottle carrier

      Insulated bottle carrier

      Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Baby changing mat
        1  pcs
        Travel bag
        1  pcs
        Insulated bottle carrier
        1  pcs
        Baby laundry bag
        1  pcs
        Personal items bag
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 6 - 12 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      • Design

        Color
        Comes in various colors

