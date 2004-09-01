Search terms

Remote Control

SBCRP520/00
  • Puts you back in charge of your TV Puts you back in charge of your TV Puts you back in charge of your TV
    The ideal replacement for broken or lost Philips TV remote controls produced after 1980 (RC5 and 6)

    The ideal replacement for broken or lost Philips TV remote controls produced after 1980 (RC5 and 6)

    The ideal replacement for broken or lost Philips TV remote controls produced after 1980 (RC5 and 6)

    The ideal replacement for broken or lost Philips TV remote controls produced after 1980 (RC5 and 6)

      2-in-1 remote for your TV, DVD player/recorder/VCR

      Replace two separate remote controls with one robust unit that operates your TV and DVD player/recorder or VCR, regardless of the brand or model.

      Ready for use with Philips equipment

      If you have Philips equipment, you can use your universal remote control without programming it because all keys are pre-set for Philips.

      Batteries are included for unwrap-and-zap

      No extra batteries to buy, so you can use your new universal remote control straight out of the packaging!

      For questions and assistance call our URC service line

      If you have a problem or question about your universal remote control, or there's a function key on your original remote control not covered by the extensive built-in code library, call the service line for a solution. It's available seven days a week.

      Fast menu access to functions like setup and text TV

      The important functions like setup menu and text TV have clearly labelled, dedicated keys to make operating your equipment easier.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Copy key function
        Yes
        Language support
        GB/F
        Languages in manual
        GB/F/E/D/NL/I/P/S/FIN
        Number of keys
        46
        Preprogrammed for Philips
        Yes
        Regulatory approvals
        CE Mark
        Splash proof
        Yes
        Teletext enhancements
        Fast text
        TV functions
        • Program up/down
        • Volume up/down, mute
        • Power/standby
        • Digit keys
        • AV selection, external
        • Menu control
        • Color/Brightness control
        • Teletext keys
        • Fast text keys
        • Previous program
        • 16:9
        VCR functions
        • Transport keys (6)
        • Showview, VCR plus
        • Menu control

      • Accessories

        Battery
        2x 1.5V Battery R06/AA

      • Dimensions

        Blister dimensions (WxDxH)
        148 x 280 x 28 mm
        Carton dimensions (WxDxH)
        290 x 190 x 155

      • Power

        Battery lifetime
        12 month

      • Infrared Capabilities

        Operating distance
        7 m
        Transmission angle
        90  degree
        Transmitting LEDs
        1
        IR protocol
        RC5 and RC6

