CD/DVD radial cleaner

SBCAC250/00
    Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

    Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

    Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

      Cleans & Protects

      Microfiber cleaning pad

      This cleaning pad is made of special microfiber material. It works in concert with anti-static cleaning fluid to ensure that your discs are cleaned safely and remain free from dust and dirt.

      Safe and easy radial cleaning action

      Clean and protect your discs with this safe and easy radial cleaning action that clears discs free of dirt, dust and debris.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Supported formats
        • 8cm discs
        • CD-Audio
        • CD-Rewritable
        • CD-ROM
        • DVD-ROM
        • DVD/R
        • DVD/RW
        • Photo CD

