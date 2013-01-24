Home
Philips

Shaver series 7000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S7530/50
  Smooth glide, sensitive shave
    Smooth glide, sensitive shave

    The Philips series 7000 protects against the key signs of skin irritation. SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating enable the shaver to glide effortlessly across your face. Its blades cut close and protect skin, even with 3-day stubble. See all benefits

      Smooth glide, sensitive shave

      Philips’ no 1 on sensitive skin*

      • SkinGlide Rings
      • GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
      • Cleansing brush & beard styler
      Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

      Our updated cutting system has skin protection technology, designed to only cut hair not skin. V shaped blades guide the skin away from the blades for a close smooth shave - even on 3-day stubble.

      Our shaver heads flex easily in 5 directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimized.

      Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      The shaver's intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: 3-level battery indicator - cleaning indicator - battery low indicator - replacement head indicator - travel lock indicator

      The energy-efficient, powerful lithium-Ion battery system gives you two convenient options: Charge it for an hour for up to 50 minutes of shaving time, or a quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 7000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our Series 7000 shavers are designed for performance and durability.

      The beard styler has 5 settings for beard styling, perfect stubble and pre-trimming. Rounded tips and combs prevent skin irritation.

      The cleansing brush is designed for deep, gentle cleansing together with your choice of cleanser. 32,000 active bristles help massage and cleanse skin, removing dirt, cleaning pores and boosting radiance. Based on consumer tests at an independent clinical test agency, subject report less irritation, smoother skin and a more comfortable shave when using a cleansing brush. We recommend using the brush pre-shaving to enhance your shaving results: 91 % of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush*.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        SkinComfort
        • SkinGlide Rings
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Shaving system
        GentlePrecisionPRO Blades
        Contour following
        5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        • Beard styler
        • Deep facial cleansing brush
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Power

        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        5.4  W
        Stand-by power
        0.15  W

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Frame color
        Silver
        Front color
        White matt

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH70
        Cleansing brush head SH560
        Replace every 3-6 months

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • SmartClick beard styler
      • SmartClick cleansing brush

          • Philips' no.1 on sensitive skin - compared to other Philips shavers
          • 91% of subjects experienced less skin irritation when shaving with Philips S7000 with cleansing brush - tested in UK among dissatisfied blade users

