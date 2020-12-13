2 year warranty
Discontinued
R20L2F/40
Top low-drain device batteries
For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.
D
Zinc Chloride
2 units
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium and Mercury.