Beardtrimmer series 5000

waterproof stubble trimmer

QT4022/15
    Perfect 3-day beard trimmer

    This Philips stubble beard trimmer delivers superior trimming performance without compromising skin comfort for a perfect 3-day beard.

      Perfect 3-day beard trimmer

      No skin compromise

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Diamond-like carbon blades
      • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
      Easy to select and lock in 20 length settings, from 0.5-10mm

      Easy to select and lock in 20 length settings, from 0.5-10mm

      Simply select and lock in the length setting you want: from a stubble of 0.5 mm up to a full beard of 10 mm, in precise 0.5 mm steps.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage, and never need oil

      60 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge

      Use it plugged in or cordless. 1 hour of charging gives you 60 minutes of cordless power.

      Diamond-like carbon blade stays sharp for longer

      Diamond-like carbon blade stays sharp for longer

      Ensures the cutting element stays sharp 3 times longer than traditional stainless steel blades

      Ergonomic design for easy handling

      Ergonomic design for easy handling

      Comfortable to hold and easy to manoeuvre for hard to reach areas.

      Skin friendly rounded tips and combs for smooth skin contact

      Skin friendly rounded tips and combs for smooth skin contact

      Rounded tips provide smooth skin contact, while the sharp cutting edges deliver a high trimming performance

      100% washable for easy cleaning

      100% washable for easy cleaning

      To clean the trimmer head, simply rinse it under the tap.

      0,5mm stubble settings for a 3-day beard every day

      Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 0.5mm long

      Battery light indicates the battery status (low/ full)

      Battery light glows green when the battery is full, and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

      High-performance self-sharpening blades

      The trimmer blades have self-sharpening edges that cut hairs neatly and effectively. Blades are extra-sharp but have rounded tips to protect your skin

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Create the look you want

        Styles
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Number of length settings
        20
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5mm  mm
        Comb type
        Stubble
        Cutting element
        Diamond-like carbon blade
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10  mm

      • Design

        Finishing
        Red panels
        Soft touch handle
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning
        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings

      • Power system

        Charging time
        1 hour
        Running time
        up to 60 minutes
        Battery type
        Ni-MH

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

