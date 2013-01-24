Other items in the box
- Cleaning brush
- Protection cap
Create your style
Create your style with the Philips StyleShaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from a perfect stubble, styled beard or a clean shave. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Create your style with the Philips StyleShaver. At the flip of your wrist, this dual-ended beard styler and shaver has everything you need to create any style from a perfect stubble, styled beard or a clean shave. See all benefits
The full metal trimmer (32mm) and the comb with 12 adjustable length settings makes it easy to get exactly the beard length you want. Lock in your perfect length setting with the zoom wheel. The durable metal trimmer with skin-friendly rounded edges guarantees a precise and even trim.
The new dual foil shaver makes it easy to shave around your style. The mid-trimmer catches longer, tougher hairs and the 2 floating foils shave everything else perfectly smooth.
Take off the adjustable comb and there's a full metal, dual sided trimmer underneath. Use the 32 mm side for a high performance trim and the 15 mm side for precise detailing work in those hard to reach places. The rounded tips ensure a smooth touch to your skin. The finer cutting elements deliver a close trim with perfect results-excellent for small details or areas like under your nose or around your mouth.
For extra skin protection and optimal shaving results, use wet with gel or foam, it can also be used dry for convenience. And when you're done, just rinse the product under the tap to clean it.
The Lithium Ion battery delivers up to 75 min of powerful cordless use and is fully charged in only 4 hours.
Zoom wheel makes it easy to adjust the comb in the 12 length settings. The settings offer ultimate precision of 0.5mm steps on the shorter lengths to define exactly the style you want, between a 5 o'clock shade and 3 days stubble. Also for the longer beards it offer exactly the lengths you need in 1 mm step sizes.
The light is continuously lit to indicate a full battery, and blinks orange when you have about 10 minutes left of usage.
The foldable charging stand gives you convenience at home and flexibility for travel.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage campatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
The full metal trimmer has sharper edges for more efficient performance. The detail trimmer is specially designed to give a closer trim even in the most hard to reach areas.
The design of the beard comb gives you more control, allowing you to always trim your beard evenly.
