do-it-yourself hair clipper

QC5580/32

QC5580/32
Overall Rating / 5
  Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas
    Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique 180° rotating head makes it easy to reach even the most difficult spots, so you can give yourself a perfectly even and precise haircut every time. Or, click on the head shave attachment for a completely smooth finish.

      Shave your own head - even in hard-to-reach areas

      with 180° rotating head

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 14 length settings
      • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
      • Case & balding attachment
      180° rotating head for easy reach.

      180° rotating head for easy reach.

      The rotating head gives you total control over the clipper's angle, so you can turn the head to reach even the most difficult areas with ease.

      Head shave attachment for a perfectly smooth finish.

      Head shave attachment for a perfectly smooth finish.

      Get a perfectly smooth shave without nicks or cuts. Simply clip on the head shave attachment for a flawless finish every time.

      14 easy lock-in length settings from 0 to 15 mm.

      14 easy lock-in length settings from 0 to 15 mm.

      Turn the integrated zoom wheel beneath the clipper’s head to select and lock in the length setting you want. Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 15mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Use the special precision comb for buzz cut...or use the clipper without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Precision comb for a short buzz style.

      Precision comb for a short buzz style.

      Extra precision for the extra short hairstyles with a dedicated comb (lengths setting from 0.5mm to 3mm, with 0.5 mm steps).

      Rounded tips and combs prevent skin irritation

      Rounded tips and combs prevent skin irritation

      The rounded edges on the blades and combs are designed to avoid scratching the skin for a more comfortable trim.

      Corded and cordless use

      Corded and cordless use

      Use it cordless or plugged in.

      Self-sharpening blades

      Self-sharpening blades

      The self-sharpening, stainless steel blades stay sharp longer and ensure top cutting performance.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless power after an 1-hour charge.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless power after an 1-hour charge.

      Use with or without cord for flexibility. The powerful NiMh battery lasts up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. A quick 10- minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it’s always ready when you are.

      Battery light shows the battery status

      Battery light shows the battery status

      Battery light glows white when full and blinks orange when 10 minutes remain.

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      Fully washable for easy cleaning

      Conveniently washes under the tap for a thorough clean.

      Travel and storage pouch

      Travel and storage pouch

      The travel pouch protects your clipper during traveling and storage.

      Rubber grip for maximum control

      Rubber grip for maximum control

      The soft-touch rubber grip ensures optimal hold, for better control when operating.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        14
        Range of length settings
        0-15mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Balder attachment
        0  mm
        Big comb
        3-15mm
        Precision comb
        1-3  mm

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Cleans under the tap
        Yes
        Adjustable guide combs
        Yes
        Display
        Charging indicator

      • Power system

        Battery type
        NiMH
        Charging time
        1 hour
        Running time
        up to 60 minutes
        Usage
        Corded/cordless

      • Design

        Shape
        Ergonomic design

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Balder attachment
        Yes
        Oil in pack
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

