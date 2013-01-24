Home
Hairclipper series 1000

Hair clipper

QC5070/80
  • Super easy hairclipper Super easy hairclipper Super easy hairclipper
    Super easy hairclipper

    This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 15 length settings from 1-41 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look. See all benefits

      Super easy hairclipper

      For ultimate precision

      • With storage case
      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      Contour following comb for speed and comfort

      The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

      15 integrated length settings up to 42mm

      15 integrated length settings up to 42mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Storage case to protect all items

      Storage case to protect all items

      The high quality case provides a storage solution for all the accessories and protects them from damage

      SteelWave self-sharpening blades for precise results

      Revolutionary wave-shaped, self-sharpening blades channel and cut hair for a precise and even result.

      Length indicator shows remaining hair length in mm

      On the front of the hair clipper the lenght indicator shows you the exact hair length you'll get with a particular setting.

      Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

      A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfort

        Handling
        Ultra-light design

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded/cordless
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Running time
        35 minutes

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Accessories

        Barber tools
        Styling comb & scissors

