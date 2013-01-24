Search terms
Trim with ease
This new hair clipper QC5015 from Philips allows you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 0-21mm. With the additional beard trimming comb you can also trim your beard with ease.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure a precise and even result every time.
The additional beard trimming comb allows you to trim your beard with ease. It has 7 lock-in length settings for your convenience.
Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.
