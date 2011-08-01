Search terms

Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch

Dry electric shaver

PT920/21
    This Philips PowerTouch pro shaver adds power to your morning. Now with more minutes, full washability and proven Triple Track shaving performance, PowerTouch ensures that you are always ready to quickly finish your morning routine. See all benefits

      Shave 50% more in every stroke

      • TripleTrack blades
      • Pivoting heads

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        • SmartPivot
        • Dynamic contour response
        Shaving system
        • TripleTrack cutting system
        • DualPrecision cutting
        • Super Lift&Cut
        Styling
        Integrated pop up trimmer

      • Power

        Stand-by power
        &lt; 0.25 W

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Cordless & corded operation
        • Quick charge 3 min for 1 shave
        Cleaning
        • Fully washable shaver
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        Shaving time
        60+ minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour
        Jet Clean
        Includes Jet Clean unit

      • Accessories

        Jet Clean
        Jet Clean

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Front Shell (lacquered)
        • Brushed chrome deco ring
        • Mirror black display panel
        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Ribbed rubber grip

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Color
        Grio anthracite

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 2 LED indication
        • Charging indication
        • Battery low indication
        • Battery full indication
        • Quick charge indication

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pouch
        Soft pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Max power consumption
        5.4 W

