Shaver series 3000

Dry electric shaver

PT720/14
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

      Lift&Cut

      For a close shave

      • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
      • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
      Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

      Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

      The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Flex & Float adjusts to face and neck curves

      Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

      The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

      An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply rinses clean

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      LED Display

      LED Display

      Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut blades
        Contour following
        Dynamic contour response

      • Ease of use

        Display
        1 LED indication
        Cleaning
        • Quick rinse hair chamber
        • Fully washable
        Shaving time
        45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
        Charging time
        • 8 hours
        • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
        Display indicates
        • Battery full
        • Battery low
        • Charging
        • Quick charge
        • Replace shaving heads
        Operation
        • Corded and cordless
        • Rechargeable battery

      • Design

        Finishing
        NA
        Color
        NA
        Handle
        • Anti-slip
        • Ergonomic Easy Grip
        • Rubber

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      • Service

        Replacement head
        • HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
        • Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8
        Guarantee
        2-year guarantee

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        < 0.2  W
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Maximum power consumption
        5.4  W

