ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Product detail photograph

2000 Series2.1 CH Integrated Speaker

MMS2200B/73

Integrated Speaker for Music & Movies

An all-in-one solution for your entertainment needs. With zero space constraints and the help of an integrated subwoofer, the MMS2200B speaker lets you enjoy your music and movies to the max with its 100 W system.

See all benefits

Integrated Speaker for Music & Movies

  • Bluetooth®

  • USB/ SD/ FM playability

  • 100W

Designed for style - looks as good as it sounds

Cool design adds personality to your living space.

Subwoofer for deep bass plus satellites for clear highs

The audio system is separated into a subwoofer that is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies and satellite speakers that are optimsed for mid- and high-range frequencies. The result is a system that powerfully reproduces the full range of audio frequencies from deep bass to crystal clear high notes with the minimum of distortion.

Total 100W sound output power

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.