2 year warranty
MMS2200B/73
Integrated Speaker for Music & Movies
An all-in-one solution for your entertainment needs. With zero space constraints and the help of an integrated subwoofer, the MMS2200B speaker lets you enjoy your music and movies to the max with its 100 W system.
Bluetooth®
USB/ SD/ FM playability
100W
Cool design adds personality to your living space.
The audio system is separated into a subwoofer that is optimized to reproduce bass frequencies and satellite speakers that are optimsed for mid- and high-range frequencies. The result is a system that powerfully reproduces the full range of audio frequencies from deep bass to crystal clear high notes with the minimum of distortion.
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