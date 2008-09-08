2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM108B/12
Compact audio system to match your lifestyle
Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The classic MCM108 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it.
MP3/WMA-CD playback
Compact design
Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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