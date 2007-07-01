2 year warranty
Discontinued
MC145/98
Great Sound and Compact Design
Great sound in a compact, elegant design! The classic MC145 delivers dynamic sound performance and the essential functionalities that will let you enjoy music just the way you like it.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
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Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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