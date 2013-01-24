Three light-output options

The Philips CBH52 offers three useful power modes. Boost mode gives you a powerful 1,200 lumens of light, helping you spot even the smallest of details. The balanced mode of 900 lumens allows you to see everything and work comfortably for hours at a time. And if you're using the lamp while unplugged for an extended period, you can select the eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 500-lumens output you will still enjoy high-quality bright light for up to 5 long hours.