Work continuously for up to 4 hours

The Philips PEN20S is equipped with an advanced rechargeable battery. In Eco mode, you’ll get a bright 100-lumen beam for up to 4 hours of continuous use (the same applies to the 100-lumen spotlight). In Boost mode, you'll get an intense 200-lumen beam for about 2 hours of continuous use. A full battery charge takes just 2 hours using a standard micro-USB connector. A USB cable is provided in the pack, and the device is compatible with most USB chargers on the market.