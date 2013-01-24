Search terms
Small but powerful dimmable LED light
Fitted with high-quality LEDs, Philips RCH5S is a pocket-sized cordless work lamp, providing bright light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light between 300 and 30 lumen. And it’s highly resistant to water and impacts. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Equipped with high-quality LEDs, the Philips RCH5S provides bright light and a useful dimming feature. Boost mode gives you a powerful 300 lumen wide beam of light, so you’re able to see every little detail. And if you’re using the lamp for a long time while unplugged, you can dim the light to preserve battery life. At a reduced 30 lumen output you’ll still get high quality light for up to 12 hours. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.
Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips RCH5S lets you easily adjust the light output between 300 lumen down to 30 lumen. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare, or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you’re continuing a similar job, you’ll start with just the right amount of light.
The RCH5S is equipped with a powerful spotlight to help you illuminate those hard to see places. Providing up to 120 lumen of bright white light, you’ll be able to spot even the smallest of details as you work.
The Philips RCH5S provides a 120° wide beam angle, perfect for illuminating the entire work area in front of you. With the bright light evenly spread over a large area, you can easily see what you’re doing.
The RCH5S rechargeable LED inspection lamp features advanced battery technology. In eco mode, the battery will last for up to 12 hours, significantly longer than comparable models on the market. And you’ll get a full charge in less than 2.5 hours. So this is an LED inspection lamp that will keep working for a long time, and be ready to use quickly.
Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips RCH5S inspection lamps have a battery life indicator on the front. This tells you how long you’ve got before you’ll need to recharge the battery.
The Philips RCH5S is a rubber-coated workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it’s easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust RCH5S easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.
As you may use Philips RCH5S inspection lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low pressure jets of water, such as rain.
Included with your Philips RCH5S is a convenient docking station. Not only does this charge your battery efficiently (faster than most USB connections), it’s also compatible with the RCH25, so you can use one charging dock for multiple lamps, saving space in your workshop.
The unique compact design of the RCH5S LED inspection lamp means you can use it for a wide range needs. Similar in size to a deck of cards, you can easily slip this light into your pocket.
Thanks to the 180° pivoting lamp on its base, you can easily adjust the direction of the light beam, depending on your needs.
Sometimes you need both hands to get the job done. With a strong built-in magnet on the base, and another on the lamp's rear side, you can easily attach the device to any nearby metal service. Together with the 180° pivoting lamp, this gives you great flexibility while you work.
