True color match. Designed for pros.
The Philips MatchLine PJH20 LED work lamp is perfect for quick color checks and larger paint shop work. Two bright light modes will help you achieve a quality finish. And you can easily switch between battery and cable power sources. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Featuring the latest Lumileds, Luxeon SMD LED technology, Philips MatchLine PJH20 provides powerful white light, high color rendering index and 6000K true daylight color temperature. This means with the MatchLine PJH20, you can work on your paint, polish, cleaning or prep-zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. And the lamp is not only designed to provide you with clearer vision; the softer white light is also gentler on your eyes, reducing fatigue as you work.
The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI), the easier it is to identify the right color. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above are best for tasks requiring the most accurate color match. Fitted with 48 Lumileds Luxeon LEDs, the Philips MatchLine PJH20 delivers light of CRI 92. With a powerful light source like this, you can be sure you’re revealing the true color. So you’ll easily and quickly spot the color you need, without using a spectrometer. While leaving the color matching mistakes to your competitors.
With the Philips MatchLine PJH20, you can adjust the light output depending on your needs. The more powerful boost mode provides 2300 lumens, perfect for lighting up a large area, recognizing true colors or checking the finer details of a paint job. And with the normal mode you get 1200 lumens, providing a bright but softer light for everyday work, while preserving battery life.
The wide beam angle of 90° illuminates vehicle body parts with an even and uniform light. Not only can you see the finer details to spot those imperfections, you’re able to work across a wider area at any one time.
When you have to stare at a reflective surface under a strong light for a long time, your eyes can easily become tired and irritated. The Philips MatchLine PJH20 comes equipped with a matte filter that protects your eyes by reducing glare and mirror-like reflections. So you can work more comfortably for longer.
Want maximum freedom to move around your workshop? No problem. Simply unplug the PJH20’s cable and you’ll switch to battery power. You’ll get powerful light for up to five hours on its lithium battery. If you need continuous light for longer, more complex work, you can always plug the lamp back in and use Philips PJH20 as a cabled projector.
Conforming to the international standard IK09, the casing of the MatchLine PJH20 is robust, designed to withstand the toughest of working environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time. And with water resistance to IP67 standards and a surface that’s resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents, you can be sure the MatchLine PJH20 is a lighting tool that is built to last.
The MatchLine PJH20 comes with a convenient tripod mount, so you can easily position the projector to give you the best possible direction of light. Simply set up your light in the ideal position for the job at hand and then get to work.
Working with short cables can be frustrating, especially in a paint shop where you need flexible use of your tools. The MatchLine PJH20 comes with five meters of thick, robust cable, so you can plug in and use your light projector wherever you need to in the workshop.
