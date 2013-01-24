Home
LED Inspection lamps

RCH6 compact pocket & headlamp

LPL38X1
    The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130 lm strong light makes it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits

    The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130 lm strong light makes it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits

    The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130 lm strong light makes it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits

    The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130 lm strong light makes it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Pocket & Head compact LED light

      • Pocket & head dual application
      • 130 lm for 2,5 h of light
      • New advanced battery
      • High Quality LED
      90° Pivoting lamp head

      90° Pivoting lamp head

      Thanks to 90° pivoting lamp head you can adjust the light angle and direction according to your needs.

      Revolutionary design with pocket & head dual application

      The unique design of the RCH6 LED inspection lamp allows extremely versatile usage. Its card deck size fits in every pocket and can also be worn as a headlamp for hands-free lighting.

      Strong magnet on the back and headband for hands-free use

      With the new strong magnet, you have the possibility of attaching the tool to metal surfaces for hands-free maintenance. The handband ensures your LED Inspection lamp can be equipped as a headlight.

      Find-Me red light when in stand-by mode

      Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.

      Defeat darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      High-power Philips LED light up to 130 lumens

      The high power white Philips LED's provide 130 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

      Wide beam angle: 90°

      The wide beam angle of 90° allows for illumination of large work areas.

      5x longer battery lifetime

      RCH6 features advanced battery technology. It lasts 5x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of a standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!

      New advanced battery- Long autonomy & super-fast recharge

      The RCH6 reachargeable LED inspection lamp features the advanced battery technology for long autonomy of up to 4,5 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 1 hour. This LED inspection lamp will last for a long time and be ready to use quickly.

      Resistant to impacts and solvents - IK07 & IP54

      Our RCH6 LED inspection lamp is certified IK07 strong impact resistant and water, dust & solvent resistant. It conforms to IP54 standard

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL38X1
        Ordering code
        39607231

      • Electrical characteristics

        Battery capacity
        1800  mAh
        Battery charging time
        Up to 1  hrs
        Battery run time
        Up to 4,5 hours
        Battery type
        Lithium
        Plug type
        EU
        Power source
        Rechargeable
        Wattage
        Up to 3,7  W
        Voltage
        5  V

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        90  degree
        Color temperature
        Up to 6000  K
        LED lifetime
        10000  hrs
        Light output
        130  lumen
        Light output (Eco)
        70  lumen

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        15.5  cm
        Length
        14  cm
        Width
        18.5  cm

      • Packaging Data

        EAN3
        8727900396089

      • Packed product information

        Height
        6.2  cm
        Length
        12.6  cm
        Weight with batteries
        90  g
        Width
        4.6  cm
        Size
        Compact

      • Product description

        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        Strong bottom magnet
        Number of LED's
        3
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 50  °C
        Orientable light
        90° pivoting lamp head
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Headband
        Yes
        Range
        RCH

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Dual mode: Pocket & Head Lamp

