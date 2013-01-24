Search terms
See better, work better
Equipped with a robust aluminum housing, the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ provides bright, high quality light. The Color+ function shows objects in their true colors. Resistant to shocks, chemicals and water, this lamp is built to last! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI*), the easier it is to do a quick and precise inspection on your car body. You can inspect your paint, polish, clean or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above will let you easily and quickly spot the color difference such as paint scratch.
Designed to withstand the toughest working environments with IK07 shock resistance. Because Philips knows even the most careful workers sometimes drop their tools. Water-resistant to IP67 standards and with a surface that resists chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ is a handy pocket tool that is built to last.
Build for incredible durability with an aluminum body, the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ is ready for just about any task or situation. This inspection lamp is impact- and scratch-resistant for safe, reliable use indoors and outdoors.
Philips Penlight Premium Colur+ offers a unique high frequency warning mode (75 flashes/min). The bright red flashing function means your Penlight Premium Color+ can warn other road users of danger.
With the 80° swivel hook, it’s easy to hang the Philips Penlight Premium Color+ on your belt for a handy everyday carry. The 2 magnets leave both your hands free for work.
