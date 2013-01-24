Color+ function reveals objects in true colors (CRI>95)

The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI*), the easier it is to do a quick and precise inspection on your car body. You can inspect your paint, polish, clean or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above will let you easily and quickly spot the color difference such as paint scratch.