Clip-on microphone

Overall Rating / 5
    The clip-on microphone is a omnidirectional condenser microphone for recording situations where discreet and hands-free operation is required. Its high pick-up sensitivity provides excellent recording quality.

      Not a single word lost

      Maximize your recording options

      A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place

      With the handy clip, the microphone can easily be attached to collars, ties or other clothing. Just plug it into your Digital Pocket Memo or Voice Tracer. No other installation is necessary.

      Condenser microphone for superb recording quality

      The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

      A perfect companion for your mobile recorder

      The handy plug-in microphone turns your mobile voice recorder into an interviewing microphone.

      Durable materials enhance quality for extended use

      Durable and premium quality materials qualify the handsfree headset for extended use.

      Optimal results with a total Philips solution

      The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.

      Wind shield reduces unwanted noise

      The included wind shield greatly improves sound quality by preventing unwanted and disturbing noise.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        • mono
        • 3.5 mm

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        50-20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1 kHz
        Sensitivity
        -66 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz
        Type
        electret condenser microphone
        Directivity
        omnidirectional
        Standard operating voltage
        1.5 V

      • Green specifications

        Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
        yes
        Lead-free soldered product
        yes

      • Accessories

        Adapter plug (3.5 to 2.5 mm)
        yes
        Tie clip
        yes
        Wind shield
        yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black

