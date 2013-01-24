Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Meeting microphone

LFH9172/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Not a single word lost Not a single word lost Not a single word lost
    -{discount-value}

    Meeting microphone

    LFH9172/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Not a single word lost

    The Philips meeting microphone is the perfect complement for your digital recorder. It delivers brilliant sound quality, accompanied by outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.

    Meeting microphone

    Not a single word lost

    The Philips meeting microphone is the perfect complement for your digital recorder. It delivers brilliant sound quality, accompanied by outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.

    Not a single word lost

    The Philips meeting microphone is the perfect complement for your digital recorder. It delivers brilliant sound quality, accompanied by outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.

    Meeting microphone

    Not a single word lost

    The Philips meeting microphone is the perfect complement for your digital recorder. It delivers brilliant sound quality, accompanied by outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.

    Similar products

    See all voice-recorder
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Not a single word lost

      The simple way to make your meeting a success!

      360-degree sound pick-up for optimal recording

      360-degree sound pick-up for optimal recording

      Sound pick-up from a 360-degree radius for a perfect recording experience.

      Innovative meeting microphones for suberb recording quality

      Innovative meeting microphones for suberb recording quality

      The innovative boundary layer design of the included meeting microphones uses the sound pressure of the table to provide excellent sound and recording quality with a 360 degree sound-pick up radius.

      Built-in wire storage for adjusting cable length

      Built-in wire storage for adjusting cable length

      The innovative meeting microphones offer built-in wire storage and length adaption for a clean and tidy conference table.

      Extendable solution for increased recording range

      Extendable solution for increased recording range

      Easily extend the recording range of your Pocket Memo meeting recorder by simply connecting up to six meeting microphones.

      Fast and easy set up for hassle-free installation

      The fast and easy set up of the meeting microphone allows a hassle-free installation.

      No microphone stand required

      The Philips conference microphone does not need a stand to set it up and therefore offers outstanding ease of use. Revolutionary technology in a straightforward form.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Audio jack (for cascading)
        3.5 mm
        Cable length
        2m/6.5 ft.
        Connector
        3.5 mm

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        30-18,000  Hz
        Impedance
        approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1kHz
        Sensitivity
        -38 dBV
        Type
        electret condenser microphone
        Design
        boundary layer microphone
        Phantom supply voltage
        1.5–5 V/0.5 mA

      • Green specifications

        Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
        yes
        Lead-free soldered product
        yes

      • Accessories

        Adapter cable (3.5 to 2.5 mm)
        yes
        Adapter plug (analog)
        yes
        User Manual
        yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        dark grey/silver

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.