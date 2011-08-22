Search terms

    The plug-in microphone turns your voice recorder into an interviewing microphone. The unidirectional microphone is engineered for higher sensitivity to sounds originating from one direction.

      Not a single word lost

      Ideal for digital recorders

      Condenser microphone for superb recording quality

      The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic details for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

      Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

      Recording the speakers voice only, the unidirectional microphone is ideal for capturing good quality sound and clear voice.

      A perfect companion for your mobile recorder

      The handy plug-in microphone turns your mobile voice recorder into an interviewing microphone.

      Durable materials enhance quality for extended use

      Durable and premium quality materials qualify the handsfree headset for extended use.

      Optimal results with a total Philips solution

      The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.

      Wind shield reduces unwanted noise

      The included wind shield greatly improves sound quality by preventing unwanted and disturbing noise.

      Technical Specifications

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        • mono
        • 3.5 mm

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20-16,000  Hz
        Impedance
        680 Ohm ±20 %
        Sensitivity
        76 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz
        Type
        electret condenser microphone
        Phantom supply voltage
        1.5–9 V
        Directivity
        unidirectional

      • Green specifications

        Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
        yes
        Lead-free soldered product
        yes

      • Accessories

        2 wind shields
        yes
        User Manual
        yes

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Silver
        Material
        full metal body

