2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3571/98
Spectacular surround sound with deep powerful bass
Powerful surround sound and high definition pictures delivered by this elegant system provide unbeatable home entertainment. Enjoy sharp pictures with 1080p HDMI upconversion, as well as playback from portable media players and USB sticks.
1200W RMS power
DVD playback
Critical moments in a conversation or inspiring lyrics to a song are too often missed. Rewinding the DVD disrupts the entertainment, whilst simply ignoring what was missed diminishes the enjoyment. Clear Voice is an innovative audio technology that significantly increases the intelligibility of vocalizations, whether spoken or sang. It ensures you hear every word - so you can enjoy what you're watching to the fullest.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.
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