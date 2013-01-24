Home
Chopper

HR1396/00
  Enjoy homemade food any day
    Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

    Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.

      Enjoy homemade food any day

      Perfectly chopped onions, tomatoes, herbs and more

      • 500 W
      • 1 L
      • Plastic bowl
      • 1 blade
      Push button

      Push button

      Easy control with a single hand using the push button.

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      All accessories are dishwasher safe to easily help you keep your versatile product clean

      Versatile

      Versatile

      1 L plastic bowl

      1 L plastic bowl

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Usable volume chopper
        0.6 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Number of blades
        1
        Capacity chopper
        1 L
        Power
        500 W

      • Design

        Color(s)
        White and silver
        Material bowl
        Plastic
        Material jar
        SAN plastic
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS
        Material knives
        Stainless steel

