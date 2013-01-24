Home
SatinPerfect

Epilator

HP6570/00
  • Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks
    SatinPerfect Epilator

    HP6570/00
    Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

    SatinPerfect epilator's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate hair removal experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks! See all benefits

    SatinPerfect Epilator

    Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

    SatinPerfect epilator's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate hair removal experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks! See all benefits

      Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

      Fast and efficient epilator

      • Luxury for legs
      Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

      Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

      Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

      High performance discs gently remove even finest hairs

      High performance discs gently remove even finest hairs

      Textured high performance ceramic discs avoid even finest hair slipping through

      Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

      Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

      Unique hairlif&vibrate system uses subtle vibrations to lift fine hairs, making it easy to remove them

      Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

      Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

      Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

      Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

      Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

      The pivoting movement of the performance cap helps you to keep the epilator in the ideal angle for optimal results

      Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

      Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

      Built in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly

      Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

      Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast epilation, long lasting

        Extra wide head
        Yes
        Ceramic textured discs
        Yes
        Active hair lifter
        Yes
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Optimal performance cap
        Yes
        Hair primer
        Yes
        Body contouring head
        Yes
        Pressure control
        Yes

      • Comfortable epilation

        Gentleness system
        Yes
        Two speed settings
        Yes

      • Convenience and hygiene

        Washable epilation head
        Yes
        Luxury pouch
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Technical facts

        Colour
        Green
        Number of catching points
        32
        Rotations per minute
        2550
        Catching actions per minute
        81.600
        Mains -epilator
        Yes
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Wattage
        16
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

