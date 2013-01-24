Search terms
Perfect smooth skin for longer
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect smooth skin for longer
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits
Perfect smooth skin for longer
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect smooth skin for longer
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results. See all benefits
Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time
Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation
Accessories
Technical specifications