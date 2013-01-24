Home
    The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin See all benefits

    The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin See all benefits

      Tough on hairs, soft on skin

      Ultimate shaving with 3in1 skin protection

      • 5in1 Ladyshave
      • Wet & dry
      Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

      Aloe vera strip for better skin hydration

      Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave

      Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

      Up to 40 minutes wirefree shaving

      Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver

      Wet and dry usable

      Wet and dry usable

      Shave in or out of the shower

      Double foil shaving head for superior shave

      Double foil shaving head for superior shave

      Double foil shaving head catch every hair providing close shave that minimizes skin irritation

      Pivoting head follows your body curves

      Pivoting head follows your body curves

      Pivoting head follows your body curves, maintaining close and constant skin contact

      For reduced irritation and closer shave

      For reduced irritation and closer shave

      Floating heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your body, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical data

        Shaving foil
        2
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of guard teeth
        35
        Number of cutter teeth
        23
        Number of lamella
        26 (long cutter) 20 (short cutter)
        Housing material
        ABS Terluran GP22
        Weight Ladyshave
        120  g
        Power source
        Rechargeable batteries (2)
        Color(s)
        White
        Voltage
        2,4V DC
        Motor
        DC-motor FF 170 PA 2548DV
        Weight precision trimmer
        7  g

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Features

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Double foil shaving head
        Yes
        Washable shaving head
        Yes
        Aloe vera strip
        Yes
        Floating heads
        Yes
        Cordless for wirefree shaving
        Yes
        Pivoting head
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        884636600
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        15 (EU) 20 (GB)
        Pallet quantity
        240 (EU) 320 (GB)  pcs
        Number of layers
        4
        Pallet size (EU)
        1000x800  mm
        Pallet size (GB)
        1000x1200  mm

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        Dimensions
        208x247x233  mm
        Weight
        17829  g
        Number of pieces per A-box
        4

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Dimensions
        230x197x60  mm
        Weight
        399  g

