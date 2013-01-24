Search terms
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough on hairs, soft on skin
The Philips Double Contour Sensitive lady shaver has been designed around the needs of today's women. This innovative double foil lady shaver protects your skin while providing you with beautifully smooth skin See all benefits
Integrated aloe vera strip increases skin hydration for a smooth and safe shave
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver
Shave in or out of the shower
Double foil shaving head catch every hair providing close shave that minimizes skin irritation
Pivoting head follows your body curves, maintaining close and constant skin contact
Floating heads adjust seamlessly to every curve of your body, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin
Technical data
Accessories
Features
Logistic data
Weight and dimensions A-box
Weight and dimensions F-box