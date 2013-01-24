Home
Dry iron

HD1301/02
  Power with precision
    Power with precision

    Look presentable at all times! This very compact and low weight travel iron HD1301/02 makes it possible to carry an iron everywhere you go. Its fold-flat and dual voltage function makes it very easy to set up and use.

    Look presentable at all times! This very compact and low weight travel iron HD1301/02 makes it possible to carry an iron everywhere you go. Its fold-flat and dual voltage function makes it very easy to set up and use. See all benefits

      Fold-flat travel iron

      • 250 W
      • Non-stick soleplate
      Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

      Carry pouch to have your iron on the go

      Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Set the voltage yourself

      Set the voltage yourself

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Carry pouch
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Non-stick soleplate
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        200 cm
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        250  W
        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        175 x 70 x 85
        Product weight
        0.46  kg

