Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

PowerLife Plus

Steam iron

GC2988/80
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}

    PowerLife Plus Steam iron

    GC2988/80
    Find support for this product

    Built to perform, day after day

    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    PowerLife Plus Steam iron

    Built to perform, day after day

    The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Built to perform, day after day

      • Steam 40g/min;150g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      2400 W for quick heat up

      2400 W for quick heat up

      2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Robust heelrest for improved stability

      This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Steam boost
        150  g

      • Fast crease removal

        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Energy saving*
        20  %

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in calc container

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.