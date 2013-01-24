Home
Swarovski

USB memory key

FM01SW21/00
    Give soul to your data

    Functionality at its ultimate. Fantasy at its brightest. From now on, a sensational connection between Philips and Swarovski brings technology to new heights of enjoyment. Its name, Active Crystals.

      Give soul to your data

      for documents, pictures and music

      • Heart Ware
      • Vitrail Light
      • 1GB

      Fully faceted asymmetrical Crystal Vitrail light

      Style and Simplicity gracefully fuse with crystal light, due to a fully faceted and asymmetrical cut Vitrail light crystal. When useful is not enough, the new Active Crystals USB Memory Key gives soul to your data sharing.

      Stylish jewel in beautiful polished stainless steel

      Functionality at its ultimate and fantasy at it brightest. The new Active Crystals USB Memory Key comes in a stylish and precious design, made of polished stainless steel.

      Beautiful necklace and storage pouch

      Attach your Active Crystals USB Memory Key to the beautiful necklace and wear it as a stylish charm around your neck. To protect your precious Active Crystals USB Memory Key, a special designed pouch is included.

      1GB storage capacity for large data files

      A useful 1GB gives you the capacity to store, swap and share large files like documents, music and pictures via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

      Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

      High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

      Share and store up to 250 songs & 1000 photos

      This stylish jewel has been developed to share and store up to 250 songs and 1000 pictures and makes it ideal for personal, portable and powerful use. From a mother carrying around pictures of her children, to business women carrying their files, with extreme ease and convenience.

      Specially designed and easy to use software included

      A complete software suite is included, which will run automatically from the Active Crystals USB Memory Key and give you access to useful features, like file synchronization and automatic file compression.

      Protect your valuable, personal data with a password

      Due to password protection including 256-bit AES encryption, your valuable personal data can be protected from unauthorized access by simply using a password.

      Technical Specifications

      • Storage Media

        Built-in Memory Capacity
        1  GB
        Transfer rate
        reads max 15MB/s; writes max 3MB/s
        Built-in memory type
        MLC NAND Flash

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 high speed

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Necklace
        Yes
        User Manual
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Portuguese
        • Italian
        • Russian
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Korean
        • Japanese
        Warranty booklet
        Yes

      • System Requirements

        PC OS
        Windows Vista, XP, 2000, ME, 98SE; Mac OS 9.0 and higher; Linux 2.4.0 and higher
        USB
        Free USB port

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        2 year

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Jewel case in beauty box

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        9.6  cm
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Depth
        9.6  cm
        Nett weight
        0.07  kg
        Gross weight
        0.37  kg
        Tare weight
        0.3  kg
        Depth
        3.8  inch
        Gross weight
        0.816  lb
        Height
        3.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.154  lb
        Tare weight
        0.661  lb
        Width
        3.8  inch
        EAN
        87 12581 39418 9
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        49.5  cm
        Width
        24  cm
        Height
        27.6  cm
        Nett weight
        1.12  kg
        Gross weight
        8.416  kg
        Tare weight
        7.296  kg
        Gross weight
        18.554  lb
        Height
        10.9  inch
        Length
        19.5  inch
        Nett weight
        2.469  lb
        Tare weight
        16.085  lb
        Width
        9.4  inch
        EAN
        87 12581 39420 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        16

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        4.638  lb
        Gross weight
        2.104  kg
        Height
        5.0  inch
        Height
        12.6  cm
        Length
        23.9  cm
        Length
        9.4  inch
        Nett weight
        0.617  lb
        Nett weight
        0.28  kg
        Tare weight
        4.021  lb
        Tare weight
        1.824  kg
        Width
        9.0  inch
        Width
        22.8  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 39419 6
        Number of consumer packagings
        4

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • IFU / user Manual
      • Necklace
      • Storage pouch
      • Warranty booklet

