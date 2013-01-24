Home
Marathon

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9210/01
  • Professional cleaning Professional cleaning Professional cleaning
    -{discount-value}

    Professional cleaning

    Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon bagless vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category. See all benefits

      Professional cleaning

      High cleaning power that lasts and lasts

      • 2000W
      • 350W suction power
      • HEPA 13 washable filter
      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      2000 Watt motor generating max. 350 Watt suction power

      The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design makes it also exceptionally quiet.

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      More cleaning with less effort

      More cleaning with less effort

      10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      High performance cyclone filter for lasting suction power

      Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        HEPA AirSeal
        Yes
        Dust capacity
        2  L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        40  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76  dB
        Suction power (max)
        350  W
        Vacuum (max)
        30  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        10  m
        Cord length
        7  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.2  kg

