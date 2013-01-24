Search terms
Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon bagless vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon bagless vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category. See all benefits
Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon bagless vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Professional cleaning
Thanks to Philips` new Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon bagless vacuum cleaner delivers suction power that lasts. Its efficient design and 2000 W motor deliver very high max. suction power in its category. See all benefits
The Marathon's powerful 2000 Watt motor generates very high max. suction power in its category. Its efficient design makes it also exceptionally quiet.
This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.
10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
Thanks to its Cyclone Filter technology, the Marathon maintains a high level of suction power over time, whereas average vacuum cleaners lose suction power quickly as their dust bag or filter becomes clogged.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
Weight and dimensions