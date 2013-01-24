Home
Performer

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9164
    The highest suction level ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC916x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC916x range takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

      500 W suction power for effortless cleaning

      • AnimalCare

      2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

      Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

      This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

      s-bag in XXL 4 liter capacity for long-lasting performance

      This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

      The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage in case of use on hard-floors.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Emperor red

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag anti-odour
        Dust capacity
        4  L
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
        HEPA AirSeal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Additional nozzle
        Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        47  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        2000  W
        Input power (max)
        2200  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78  dB
        Suction power (max)
        500  W
        Vacuum (max)
        34  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        12  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Cord length
        9  m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 3pc telescopic
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.3  kg

