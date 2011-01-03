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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Classic DVD micro system

DCD132/98

Obsessed with sound

Dock your iPhone/ iPod and listen to your favorite tunes. This all-in-one system also plays DVDs, music from USB and FM radio, giving you freedom of choice. Its compact design gives truly flexible placement for great music anywhere at home.

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Relax to great music and movie

Obsessed with sound

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

  • 20W

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Right Management not supported.