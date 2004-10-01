Home
    Top of the line CD/MP3 soundmachine and digital tuner featuring Woox sound technology. Has unique PC Link for high quality playback of MP3-files on your PC's harddisk. See all benefits

      with Gameport & USB PC Link

      • MP3
      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

      USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.

      MP3-CD playback means MP3 plays like a normal audio CD.

      MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

      Gameport enables a truly realistic gaming experience

      Gameport is an easy connection solution that links your game console directly to your audio system for enhanced gaming sound quality. Game Sound Mode offers 3 exciting sound settings - Speed mode gets the adrenaline going in high-speed driving and flying games while Punch mode adds power to the punch in hand-to-hand combat games. Finally Blast mode lets you experience the full explosive effects of battle games. A Game Mix function, MIX-IT, available on Mini Hi-Fi Systems, allows game sounds to be mixed with a favorite CD track, radio station or external audio player.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Equalizer settings
        Gamesound (Blast,Punch,Speed)
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Output power (RMS)
        2X10W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • wOOx technology
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Speaker diameter
        4"
        Volume Control
        Volume Control rotary/encoder

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Finishing
        Metal
        Loudspeaker Enhancement
        wOOx Bass Radiator
        Loudspeaker types
        Loudspeakers

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat one/album/all
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        Top
        Programmable Tracks
        20

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • AM Antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Audio input for data
        Audio Left/Right (RCA) 2x
        Aux in
        Gameport
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        PC Link
        USB 1.1
        Video input
        CVBS Video (RCA) 1x
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)

      • Convenience

        Backlight
        Yes
        Backlight color
        Amber
        Display Digits
        7
        Display Type
        LCD

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Audio/Video cable
        • CD-ROM with software + manual
        • USB cable
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        348  mm
        Packaging Height
        238  mm
        Packaging Width
        602  mm
        Product depth
        301  mm
        Product height
        185  mm
        Product width
        567  mm
        Weight
        5.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        6.4  kg

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR20
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        8

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Audio/Video cable
      • CD-ROM with software + manual
      • USB cable
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate

