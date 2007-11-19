2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJM180/12
Free your digital music
Free your digital music in the comfort of your home! Simply plug your USB device or MP3 player directly to the compact AJM180 to enjoy great sounds. Plus, you can choose how to kick-start each day with favorite music, radio or an alarm.
CD
USB
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
CD-Rewritable Compatible means that your audio set can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players. The laser pick-up and CD decoder circuitry of CD-RW compatible players are specially designed to read the special audio CD-RW phase-change recording layer, ensuring you can always play your home-recorded discs on your audio CD system.
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