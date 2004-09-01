Home
1

Sport audio player

ACT400/11
  • Portable Sport Audio by Philips Portable Sport Audio by Philips Portable Sport Audio by Philips
    Portable Sport Audio by Philips

    ergonomics, durability and audio quality were the design goals of the whole psa line, and our cd player is ready to give you an earful of each plays standard audio cds and cd-r disks burned with mp3 files.

    Portable Sport Audio by Philips

    Portable Sport Audio by Philips

    Portable Sport Audio by Philips

      Portable Sport Audio by Philips

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      ESP for skip-free music on the move

      Electronic Skip Protection ensures skip-free music even when your player is subjected to knocks and jolts while you're jogging or on the move. As your CD plays, music is constantly fed into the player's memory buffer, which temporarily stores your music. When the device is subjected to knocks or jolts - accidentally or during sports - you will still experience uninterrupted sound from the music stored in the buffer while the laser promptly refocuses to the point at which the shock occurred, and recommences playing to refill the buffer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2
        D/A converter
        1-bit
        Bass enhancement
        Digital Bass Boost
        Volume Control
        digital
        Signal to noise ratio
        84
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz

      • Audio Playback

        Electronic Skip Protection(CD)
        100
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 30-Track Programmable
        • Shuffle Play
        • Hold
        • Introscan
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Resume Playback from stop
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW

      • Connectivity

        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Line-out
        3,5  mm
        DC in
        4.0 mm, 4.5V, centre +

      • Power

        Battery type
        • AAA / LR03 Alkaline
        • LR03
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Battery Playing Time CD
        12
        Automatic Power off
        SmartSave
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Box height
        25  mm
        Box width
        145  mm
        Box depth
        145  mm
        Main speaker width
        333  mm
        Master carton height
        228  mm
        Master carton depth
        297  mm
        Master carton quantity
        3
        Weight
        0.2  kg

      • Accessories

        Headphones
        SBC HJ050/77E
        Remote control
        AY3781
        Carrier
        AY3293
        Waist band extension
        AY3297
        Butterfly clip
        1
        Batteries
        2 x AAA

