2 year warranty
Discontinued
8LR932P5B/59
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Alkaline batteries.
5 units
Alkaline
In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.
Perfect for remote controls for cars, keyless entry systems, photo equipment and other electronic devices
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.