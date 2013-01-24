Home
Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultral HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultral HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Stand out

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Ultral HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

      Stand out

      Easy-setup 18/7 display.

      • 86"
      • Direct LED Backlight
      • Ultra HD
      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      FailOver ensures content is always playing

      From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

      Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

      Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

      Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Connect and control your content over the internet

      Connect and control your content over the internet with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with fullHD resolution. Streaming content can also be shown in a PIP (picture-in-picture) window. Simply connect the display to the internet using WiFi or with an RJ45 cable, and enjoy your own created playlist

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        85.6  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        217.4  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1200:1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Panel technology
        IPS
        Clinical image
        D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)
        Operating system
        Android 8.0

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
        • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 3840 x 2160, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 720p, 50,60 Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • DVI-D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x3)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        Other connections
        OPS

      • Convenience

        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 15 x 15
        Placement
        Landscape (16/7)
        Start-up
        • Switch on delay
        • Switch on status
        • Boot on source
        Start-up window
        enable / disable Philips logo
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        15.5 mm (Even bezel)
        Set Width
        1929.0  mm
        Set Height
        1100.0  mm
        Set Depth
        69.5mm(D@wall mount) / 91.8mm(D@handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        75.94  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        43.31  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.74(@ wall mount)/ 3.61(@ handle)  inch
        Product weight
        49.5  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        109.13  lb
        VESA Mount
        600 x 400 mm, M8

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power
        Comsumption (Max)
        480 W
        Consumption (Typical)
        320  W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        Included Accessories
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • M3 screw (X1)
        • M4 Screw (x1)
        • Philips logo
        • USB Cover

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MPEG
        • H.264
        • H.263
        • H.265
        • VP8
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • HEAAC
        • MPEG

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Japanese
        • Arabic
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • CB
        • BSMI
        • CU
        • ETL
        • FCC, Class A
        • PSB
        • VCCI

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        • Dual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
        • Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
        GPU
        ARM Mali G51
        Memory
        • 2GB DDR3
        • 8GB eMMC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable

