2 year warranty
Discontinued
349P7FUBEB/00
Simplify your connections
See more and do more with the Philips Brilliance 34" curved ultra-wide display. A crystal-clear wide Quad HD curved display puts you at the center of the attention. All-in-one USB-C and a height-adjustable stand make for the ultimate set-up
P Line
34" (86.36 cm)
3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
The new USB 3.1 Type-C cable with features a slim and reversible connector and offers easy one-cable-docking. With USB 3.1 you get the fastest data speeds, 20 times as fast as USB 2.0, allowing you to transfer data from a HDD to your PC faster than ever. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals to your monitor as a dock with one cable to the notebook, including high resolution video output from your PC to monitor. Additionally, USB-C with power delivery, can even enable you to power and charge your notebook from the monitor, eliminating the need for extra power cables.
These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
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Cannot support USB-C vs HDMI for PIP/PBP at the same time
The monitor may look different from feature images.