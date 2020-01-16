2 year warranty
Discontinued
273V7QSB/01
Vivid, crisp images, from edge-to-edge
A perfect all around display with stunning images that stretch from edge-to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact slim design.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that’s gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display’s colors and zoom levels which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Lemgo68
16/01/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
1st class pc monitor
It looks good on my work desk great depth of colour easy to set up.photos and graphics look great on this monitor
Pros
Very good price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QSB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-12-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QSB Full HD LCD monitor
Date of Use 2018-12-16
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse