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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

LCD monitor

273P3PHEB/00

Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 273P3 display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!

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Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills

  • P Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.

EPEAT Gold ensures lowest impact on environment

Philips EPEAT GOLD certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. GOLD certification ensures that at least 30% of plastic used is Post Consumer Resin, which ensures reduction in use of toxic and hazardous materials. EPEAT Gold is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

SmartResponse of 2ms

SmartResponse of 2ms

SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

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Disclaimers

  1. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.