2 year warranty
Discontinued
273P3LPHEB/00
Innovative PowerSensor display saves energy bills
Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 273P3 LED display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
P Line
27" (68.6 cm)
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips EPEAT GOLD certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. GOLD certification ensures that at least 30% of plastic used is Post Consumer Resin, which ensures reduction in use of toxic and hazardous materials. EPEAT Gold is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.
Reviews
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.