248X3LFHSB/00
Relax your eyes
The innovative Philips LightFrame 2 display with its unique bezel emits specific wavelength cool blue light which reduces your eye fatigue and improves concentration, giving you a greater sense of well-being.See all benefits
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SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
SmartKolor is a sophisticated color extension technology that is able to enhance visual color range of the display. By boosting RGB gain level of the display, this feature enables you to have rich, vibrant images for experiencing outstanding photos and videos.
SmartTxt is a sophisticated algorithm that enhances reading of text based application such as PDF documents or ebooks which usually requires more focus and concentration.
A HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input, high quality digital video and audio signals all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources including set-top boxes, DVD players and A/V receivers and video cameras.
With its unique LightFrame technology Philips has continued on a long tradition of putting innovation to a meaningful use. LightFrame technology is based on the scientific tenet that blue light passed through the eye's third receptor refreshes your biological clock, energizes you, and gives you a greater sense of well-being. By using specially developed exclusive materials, Philips LightFrame display emits a specific wavelength blue light from it's bezel helping you to reduce eye fatigue and improving your concentration even after long periods of time in front of the screen.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
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