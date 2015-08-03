Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
PLS LED wide-view technology for image and color accuracy
PLS displays uses an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, PLS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
SmartContrast for deep black level details
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access
The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.
MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen
Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.
SmartImage Lite for easy optimized image settings
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.
This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org